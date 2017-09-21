Pixies at Smith College

By
Jennifer Levesque - Sep 21, 2017
The Pixies rocked out a 31-song set, which was close to 2 hours of non-stop jams last night at the John M. Greene Hall, at Smith College in Northampton. Here’s a sample of some pictures and video from their show.
— Jennifer Levesque, jlevesque@valleyadvocate.com
Black Francis, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
Paz Lenchantin, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
Joey Santiago, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
Paz Lenchantin, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
VIDEO
David Lovering, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
The Pixies at John M. Greene Hall, Smith College in Northampton Jennifer Levesque Photo
David Lovering, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
Joey Santiago, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
Paz Lenchantin, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
Black Francis, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
Black Francis, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo
