Pixies at Smith College

By - Sep 21, 2017

The Pixies rocked out a 31-song set, which was close to 2 hours of non-stop jams last night at the John M. Greene Hall, at Smith College in Northampton. Here’s a sample of some pictures and video from their show.

Black Francis, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

Paz Lenchantin, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

Joey Santiago, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

Paz Lenchantin, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

 

David Lovering, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

The Pixies at John M. Greene Hall, Smith College in Northampton Jennifer Levesque Photo

 

David Lovering, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

Joey Santiago, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

 

Paz Lenchantin, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

 

Black Francis, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

Black Francis, Pixies Jennifer Levesque Photo

