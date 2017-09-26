Correction for ‘Sacred Enough?’ Sept.21-27, 2017

Correction

The cover story of the Sept. 21 Valley Advocate, “Sacred Enough? Native American sites in the Valley destroyed with a might shrug,” wrongly suggested that a 6.2 megawatt solar project in Shutesbury had been shown to destroy or threaten Native American artifacts and sacred lands. The use of photos also wrongly suggested that Native American ceremonial stones had been found on the 30-acre Shutesbury site. Neither suggestion is supported by available evidence, including that presented in the article itself. Archeologists hired by the project developer and the town have found no evidence of Native American artifacts or sacred sites on the land, which is owned by W.D. Cowls, Inc. As a result, the Shutesbury Planning Board has given the project permission to proceed. (Project opponents have disputed those findings, calling for a Traditional Cultural Properties review by Native American historical experts.)

Related Posts