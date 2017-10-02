I Need a Beer // SATURDAY

So, thirsty! Trying … to … make it … to … the weekend. …. I’m writing this on Monday morning (prior to press) and I’m hoping that I make it long enough through this workweek to hit up Harvest Fest 2017 presented by Iron Duke Brewing. Organizers are calling it a “celebration of hard work” their’s and other people’s. And they know how to celebrate: beer, food, lawn games, being outside assuming good weather, and chill vibes. Be prepared: the event is cash-only.

Harvest Fest 2017: Noon to 8 p.m. $18-$20. Ludlow Elks, 69 Chapin St., Ludlow.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

Suspiria at Amherst Cinema // FRIDAY

One of my all-time favorites, Dario Argento’s 1977 horror cult classic, Suspira has been restored for your viewing pleasure on the big screen. Part of “Late Nights” at Amherst Cinema, you get to experience the glory of beauty and gore that is engulfed in this film about dancers, murder and witches! (Not to mention the striking colors, furniture and decor in this movie will leave you wanting to redecorate your entire life.) The score is performed by progressive rock band Goblin, which will send chills down your body, in each suspenseful, bewitching scene. 9:45 p.m., Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

— Jennifer Levesque

A Steamy Talk about Words and Grammar // THURSDAY

The lecture is entitled “Kory Stamper — One Smith Alumna’s Journey Into Our Wild Lascivious Language.” Will this talk be as titillating as the title promises? Maybe yes. Maybe no. But the word “lascivious” will probably be used. Looking forward to hearing about this dialect-able descent into sensual synonyms and hot homonyms from the author of Word by Word: The Secret Life of Dictionaries. Smith College Alumnae House Conference Room, 33 Elm St., Northampton. 4:30 p.m. Free.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Blade Runner 2049 Premiere // THURSDAY

The original Blade Runner is a sci-fi classic with its gritty noir-ish story mixed with a decaying LA with a surprisingly multicultural population. The sequel, Blade Runner 2049, has Harrison Ford and returning cast members in their respective roles while adding new actors to the mix, including Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer K. The story follows the threads of the first film, only 30 years later, and will premiere at major theaters across the country on Oct. 6. But a special advance screening is set to take place at Tower Theaters in the Village Commons in South Hadley on Oct. 5. A six-minute short film that bridges the gap between the first and second film will also be screened prior to the film. Tower Theaters, 19 College St., 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., Rated: R, $9.75 admission.

— Chris Goudreau

