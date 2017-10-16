Staff Picks: A HeART for Puerto Rico

HeART for Puerto Rico Benefit Fundraiser //

FRIDAY, SATURDAY, and SUNDAY

It’s a weekend of music, live shows, and art at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke all in support of a relief fund for Puerto Rico and the Holyoke community, which is preparing to receive more than 3,500 family members and friends in the coming weeks, who are relocating to the Pioneer Valley after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Bands such as The O-Tones as well as Charles and Khalif Neville & Co. are set to perform during the weekend. There will also be Argentinian tango dancing hosted by Veronika Kruta on Friday. All of the ticket sales will be donated to support Puerto Rico. Race Street, Holyoke. Friday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. $25 per day or $60 for all three days.

— Chris Goudreau

WATCH THE SKIES //

SATURDAY

I’ve learned and forgotten the names and locations of the constellations many times, but the night sky has never ceased to amaze me. As moisture leaves the air to make way for the drier, crisper fall, the stars are more readily visible. That makes this weekend a great time to check them out at the Hitchcock Center for the Environment at 845 West St. in Amherst. The telescope will be out and you can take a look at those magical shapes. 7 – 9 p.m. Free, but registration appreciated. 413-256-6006 or info@hitchcockcenter.org.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Re-Animator at Amherst Cinema //

FRIDAY

One of the best low budget 1980s horror comedies is heading to Amherst Cinema this Friday. Re-Animator is inspired by a short story by cosmic horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. There’s zombies, a resurrection serum, and wonderfully cheesy 1980s special effects. This movie is a cult classic for a reason. Imagine Frankenstein and Revenge of the Nerds in one film and you’ve got Re-Animator. 28 Amity St., Amherst, 9:45 p.m., $9.75

— Jennifer Levesque

