Concert to Support Puerto Rico to be Held Saturday in Greenfield

Activist Doug Wight is hosting a fundraiser for he and engineer Garrett Connelly to fly to Puerto Rico to help install two-tank rainwater-fed drinking water systems.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 7 to 11 p.m. at 237 Conway St. in Greenfield.

“Our huge performance tent is waiting for you in the back yard,” he wrote in a statement.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 by calling Wight at 413-320-3653 or can be obtained for $15 at the door.

The concert will consist of singer/songwriters John Coster, Ben Grosscup, and Annie Hasset.

Wight is welcoming anyone who would like to come a few hours early to help decorate the huge performance tent with icons representing fall, Mother Nature, and the celebration of community, the arts, and activism — plus the peace and well-being of Puerto Rico. Just call and let him know.

During intermission, Wight will host a presentation on how activists can best slow and stop climate change.

