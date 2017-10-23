STAFF PICKS: Haunted Evenings, Electronic/Art Rock, and Ukulele’s

A Haunted Evening at Gateway City Arts // SATURDAY

The weekend before Halloween is usually when all the fun happens. The Valley is full of events going on, and this just happens to be one of them. ​There will be many treats in store. Halloween-inspired cocktails and drinks, yummy food available from The Bistro at Gateway City Arts, and of course live music by jazzy indie rock duo, The Greys. They will be performing a cauldron full of Halloween music, classic rock, ‘90’s hits and more. Check them out on Advocate Sessions at valleyadvocate.com/sessions to get a taste. The free event, yes I said FREE, is hosted by Hits943’s Trumpy On Air, so it’s bound to be a good time. Don’t forget to get all dolled up, or bloodied down for the costume contest with cash prizes! The final judging is at 10:30 p.m. and the first, second and third place winners all receive cash along with Demented FX’s Haunted House tickets. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke.

— Jennifer Levesque

OroborO/ Bat House/Tundra Toddler/John Trudeau at 13th Floor // THURSDAY

From electronic acts to mind-bending art rock, there’s a lot to love about this upcoming bill at 13th Floor Music Lounge in Florence. There’s OroborO, a band that mixes noisy art rock with punk and specializes in math rock-infused energetic songs that undergo a metamorphosis into progressive sounding epics. Also on the bill is Bat House, a Boston-based psych rock band, as well as local synth wizard John Trudeau, who combines his classical pianist technique with a synthesizer, and electro punk and glitch pop artist Tundra Toddler. 99 Main St., Florence, 9 p.m., 18+, $7.

— Chris Goudreau

Ukulele Strum Along // SUNDAY

For my birthday this year, my wife got me a ukulele and I love the hell out of the thing. I can now play some major AND minor chords! Strumming along with other uke types of varying abilities isn’t something I’ve done yet, but I’m looking forward to trying it out. The Jones Library in Amherst is offering a free “strum-along” from 3 to 4:30 on Sunday. If you sign up in advance, you can put your name down to borrow a uke. I hope we play some Bowie! Jones Library, 43 Amity St., 413-259-3091, ryanj@joneslibrary.org.

— Dave Eisenstadter

