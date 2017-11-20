STAFF PICKS: Snow Farm, Labyrinth Walk, a Hendrix Tribute, and Eddie Japan

Snow Farm Seconds Sale // FRIDAY-SUNDAY

My number one goal for the holiday season is to get as much of my shopping done before December as possible. Shopping in December is the worst, and I am trying to avoid giving Amazon my money so I’m heading to the last Snow Farm seconds sale on Thanksgiving weekend. There are locally made crafts from all over the county, but because they’re technically “seconds,” they’re sold at a discounted price! There’s also a make-your-own ornament workshop. Definitely worth the trip to Williamsburg. Snow Farm, 5 Clary Rd., Williamsburg. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

— Meg Bantle

Labyrinth Walk // MONDAY

The holidays can be a stressful time. Pressure to shop. Pressure from your family. And, if you call people and write stories for a living, the holidays are a time when NO ONE GETS BACK TO YOU!! Thankfully there are events like Monday evening’s labyrinth walk. Walking a labyrinth, basically a one-way maze laid out on the ground, leading you to the center, can be a soothing, relaxing experience. You step along a predetermined path to the center as you let go of all that is troubling you. I like to pause at the center before walking back out into the real world. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Edwards Church, 297 Main St., Northampton, info@edwardschurchnorthampton.org. Free.

— Dave Eisenstadter

The Greys: A Jimi Hendrix Experiment // SATURDAY

Local indie jazz band, The Greys, are celebrating Jimi Hendrix’s 75th birthday this month by playing a tribute show in honor of the psychedelic maestro. The band will celebrate Hendrix’s bluesy rock meets psychedelia repertoire of songs alongside band members from local area groups such as the Big Sway, Sodada, Fat Bradley, and the Luke DeRoy Trio. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 8 p.m., $10 advance tickets, $14 at the door.

— Chris Goudreau

Eddie Japan, King Radio, Tom Shea at Luthier’s // FRIDAY

I’ve seen Eddie Japan a handful of times, even wrote one of my columns about their Iron Horse show a few months back. And every damn time I see them, I am blown away. They are a large band with eight members, and Luthier’s is such a sweet little intimate spot. I’m curious if they will do a more acoustic set, which I’m sure will be amazing. King Radio and Tom Shea are also on the bill for the day after “America splurges on more food than necessary” day. 7 – 11 p.m. No cover. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

— Jennifer Levesque

