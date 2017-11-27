Cotton Mill Open Studio & Holiday Sale // FRIDAY – SUNDAY

Put simply, open studios are awesome. The chance to peek in at an artist’s work space and see how they set things up and where the do their creative work really gets the creative juices flowing for me. This weekend at the Cotton Mill in Brattleboro, a more than 100-year-old mill building off of Exit 1 on 91, there’s an opportunity not only to check out the studios, but visit specialty food producers, craftspeople, and a range of other awesome local businesses and artists. And some performances as well. 74 Cotton Mill Hill, Brattleboro, Vermont. Friday, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. thecottonmill.org.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Music of Claude Debussy Performed by Amherst College Student Chamber Musicians // FRIDAY

I’m going to get a little fancy on Friday and head the to Amherst College art museum to see some live chamber music. I already have a soft spot for Debussy. His music always reminds me of the spring. Other people describe his compositions as impressionist. The Mead Art museum is playing off of these associations by pairing the night of music with their exhibition of landscaping paintings from across Europe. The event is free and open to the public, but I suggest getting there early as the museum setting will probably mean a small space! 7 p.m. Free. Mead Art Museum, 41 Quadrangle Dr, Amherst.

— Meg Bantle

Elephants for Autism event at Waterfront Tavern // SUNDAY

Elephants for Autism is an organization based out of New Jersey that put on events to raise money for free music programs for children with autism. They are heading up to our neck of the woods for an all-day music event with a killer line-up. John Trudeau, Barn Spa, Riverbow, Time Out Timmy, West Summit, Darklight, Tundra Toddler, Left Hand Backwards to name a few. There will also be performances by students from Berkshire Hills Music Academy (school for special needs), which is where the $10 cover for this event will benefit. 12 – 10 p.m., Waterfront Tavern, 920 Main St., Holyoke.

— Jennifer Levesque

Valley Music Showcase 2017 Finals // FRIDAY

Surprise! I’m going to be one of several guest judges for Valley Music Showcase’s 2017 Finals on Dec. 1 at New City Brewery, which showcases local original bands. There’s Enfield funk rockers Joon, afrobeat and funk fusion group Shokazoba, psychedelic blues rock band Afterlife Garage, rockabilly group Flathead Rodeo, and jam band One Time Weekend. No matter who wins it’s going to be a night of awe inspiring original music and I’m pretty sure that at the end of the night I’ll have one or two new favorite local acts. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. $9.34.

— Chris Goudreau

