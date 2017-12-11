STAFF PICKS: Snow White, Christmas Metal, Eavesdrop, and Art After Depression Treatment

Photo from Catherine Gamble.

Overcoming Depression // SATURDAY

Chris Goudreau wrote a great piece on transcranial magnetic stimulation (in a crude sense getting zapped by a magnet) as a way to treat depression. The treatment has been shown to be effective enough that the FDA approved its use in 2008. But the FDA never said one of the side effects might be a rekindled interest in the arts. That was a discovery Atkinson Family Practice patient Catherine Gamble made after undergoing TMS treatment, and now the art she created both before and since the treatment is on display at the practice at 17 Research Drive in Amherst, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information at 413-549-8400.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Eavesdrop Trio and FlavaEvolution at Luthier’s Co-op // FRIDAY

Two great local groups are on one stage this Friday at Luthier’s Co-op in Easthampton. The night kicks off with Eavesdrop Trio, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., an indie folk band that blends together pop, soul, and country, followed by jazz quartet for your mind and soul FlavaEvolution from 9:30 to 11 p.m. — a band that previously performed on Valley Advocate Sessions. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free.

— Chris Goudreau

Khristmas Khaos // FRIDAY

Tis the season for beer and metal … oh wait, that’s every season. Well … in any case, dust off your Santa hat, or not, and check out the metal show with a cold brew in your hand this Friday. It’s a killer line-up, which is co-headlined by Connecticut’s Dead By Wednesday and A Killer’s Confession (former vocalist of Mushroomhead, purdy cool.) Bands kicking off the night are Unveil Tomorrow, My Hamartia, Sever the Drama, Rival Cinema, Years and Vengeance, and a debut by Barbarian Thieves. $10, all ages, 7 p.m., Agawam Legion Post 185 “The TANK,” 478 Springfield St., Feeding Hills.

— Jennifer Levesque

Snow White // THURSDAY & FRIDAY

I don’t go to see a lot of ballet, but I’ve always enjoyed seeing The Nutcracker around the holidays. This year, I want to broaden my ballet horizons and also go to see Amherst Ballet Company’s Snow White, also at the Academy of Music. The ballet’s write up promises surprises and a non-Disney ending. Given the ballet is adapted from the original Grimm fairytale, I can imagine that it will be a little darker than the Disney adaptation. Ballet and a little gore? Bring it on! Academy of Music, 274 Main St., Northampton. 7 p.m. $10.63-$20.29.

— Meg Bantle

Related Posts