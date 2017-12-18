Holiday Staff Picks: A Solstice Celebration, Creepy Christmas, Ugly Sweaters, and Holiday Benefit

Songs of Joy and Peace — Holiday Benefit Show // THURSDAY

It’s a night of music at the Sierra Grille featuring a plethora of local bands playing holiday music to benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and Me Too. Bring $3 for donations of three items for the Food Bank. All the cash donations will go to Me Too, which has been helping survivors of sexual violence since 2016. There’s a lot of great local groups on the lineup for the night, including Behold! True Believers, Awful Din, The Fawns (pictured), Winterpills, and The Big Why. The Sierra Grille, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton. 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. $3

— Chris Goudreau

Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary // THURSDAY

My favorite winter celebration is almost here! The winter solstice is Thursday and I plan on celebrating in style at the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton. The evening will consist of live music and the lighting of a huge bonfire. Thursday is the shortest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, so come enjoy some free music and community and celebrate the longer days to come. The event is kid friendly and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 127 Combs Rd, Easthampton.

— Meg Bantle

Creepy Christmas Show // FRIDAY

Bah humbug is what I normally say to anything with the title of “Christmas” in it. However, when you pair that with the word, Creepy, my interest in sparked! Angry Johnny And The Killbillies will be serenading your dark soul this Friday at the 13th Floor Music Lounge. With lyrics such as: “Slay bells ring are ya listening / In the snow blood is glistening / It happened that night what a terrible sight / Slaughter in a winter wonderland,” you’ll surely be filled with Creepy Christmas cheer. Brookman And The Trainwrecks open. 9 p.m., $5 cover, 18+, 99 Main St. (Above JJ’s Tavern), Florence.

— Jennifer Levesque

Ugly Sweater Party // SATURDAY

Look, it’s not an “ugly” sweater. My grandmother made it and I think it looks pretty good. Nevertheless, I’ll still probably wear it to the Local Hero Ugly Sweater Party at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center. How better to participate in an event celebrating all things local than wearing a homemade sweater! 8:30 p.m. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. $10-$12.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Related Posts