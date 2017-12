Singer-songwriter Nate Martel plays acoustic roots rock music that doesn’t skimp on soul. Martel is also a member of local psychedelic rock group, Outer Stylie, which previously performed on Valley Advocate Sessions. He recently released his first solo album, “Short Stay.” Martel’s complete Sessions performance will be released this Friday, until then here’s a teaser of Martel playing alongside cellist Matthew Thornton.

