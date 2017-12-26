2018 First Night Northampton // SUNDAY

Checking out all the great local bands while meandering through the chilly streets of downtown Northampton is a tradition for me on New Year’s Eve, and this year is no exception. There’s a plethora of amazing acts performing across the downtown area, including Heather Maloney, the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra, Colorway (pictured), Fancy Trash, the Women’s Songwriter Collective, Eli Catlin, and Winterpills Duo, to name a few. Part of the fun with First Night in Northampton is checking out bands or artists that you’ve heard about, but have never seen live. That’s one thing I’m looking forward to as well as stopping by Pita Pockets in between shows for a hot tasty falafel. Downtown Northampton, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. $20 for day and evening adult buttons.

— Chris Goudreau

Rubblebucket // SATURDAY

If you have some how missed the experience that is a Rubblebucket show since living in the Valley then get your butt down to Gateway City Arts on December 30 for the most exuberant indie-rock-horn-laden party that you’ll ever go to. I’m hoping that they pull off a balloon drop even though it’s technically not New Years Eve. But with or without balloons there will 100 percent be glitter, magic, and dancing. As Paste once said, Rubblebucket is “music that will make anyone with a pulse dance.” Cuddle Magic is opening, $20 adv / $25 door, 18+. Doors open at 8 p.m.

— Meg Bantle

Home Alone // THURSDAY

If you’re a ‘90s kid like me, there’s some nostalgia when it comes to hearing the name Kevin McCallister. I think I was too young to see the first Home Alone in theaters, but hey, many moons later, I have my chance. After the craziness of the Christmas holiday and before the New Years hits ya, get comfy with some popcorn and enjoy a classic while you shut the rest of the world out. $7, 4 p.m., Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington.

— Jennifer Levesque

Weeds Triumphant // THRU JAN. 30

Walking through the woods one time, I looked up at the thick vines dangling from the trees. The trees had done all of this work growing from small seedlings to create sturdy trunks to hold themselves up, but the vines managed to slither up those trunks and get just as high, basking in the unearned sunlight. I look forward to seeing Andrew Held’s exhibition “Weeds Triumphant,” photos of weeds interfacing with human-created objects. Nature always finds a way. Oresman Gallery, Smith College, 22 Elm St., Northampton. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Related Posts