Party Time! Excellent!

I don’t know about any of you, but 2017 kicked my ass. But, as always, one of the things that keeps me sane, is music. So let’s bid a farewell to this year with some kick ass shows that are sprinkled throughout the Valley. There is literally something for everyone, and this list isn’t even all of it!

Perfect for the family day, just dress the kids warm. Since 1985, First Night Northampton has been filling the downtown area with a 12-hour, family-friendly festival of the arts. There are plenty musical shows to choose from all day long. Academy of Music has acts including The Northamptones, and Heather Maloney. Memorial Hall has Eli Catlin, Mark Nomand and more. The Parlor Room has Colorway, The Fawns, Winterpills and more. The list just goes on. All admission is included if you purchase a First Night button for $10 up until 6 p.m, ($8 for kids, and kids under 2 are free!). All the details and lineups of all performances are online at http://firstnightnorthampton.org.

Feeling like some funk, reggae, and drum and bass to welcome 2018? Well the super funky Shokazoba have two sets at First Night at the Deuce, but if you miss them there, you can catch them at Bishop’s Lounge at 11:30 p.m.! Before their set, make sure to check DJ Kae Sharp and I-Ganic Sound System battle it out to see who is the “Final Vinyl Boss of Bass.” 21+, $5 before 11 p.m., and $10 after. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., Northampton.

Classic country-style Franklin County Sweethearts are the champagne for your toast for this year’s New Year’s Eve party at the Chester Common Table. Starting at 6:30 p.m., there is an unlimited three-course dinner buffet featuring hors d’oeuvres, dinner options, and dessert, and a champagne toast. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. $45 for the dinner admission, and $15 for admission after 9 p.m. Call for reservations, (413) 354-1076. Chester Common Table, 30 Main St., Chester.

Go to the Strange Ones’ Ball! Northampton’s circus punkers, Bella’s Bartok, are at it again this year with an end of the year party for your strange heart. The event is costumed in the theme of muppets and monsters, so dress accordingly. Northampton’s psychedelic rockers Mammal Dap are also on the bill along with indie rockers from Providence, RI, Arc Iris. 8 p.m, 18+, $17/adv, $20/door. Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Gateway City Arts has a special New Year’s Eve menu available for this show, and my stomach is already rumbling. $45/person (not including gratuity) includes salad, entree, dessert and a champagne toast. Mmmmm, their food is great, and the space is just as great. Reservations required, 413-650-0786. Leverett’s Parsonsfield along with New York’s Upstate Rubdown will be the source of entertainment. 8 p.m., show: 8:30 p.m., $25/adv, $30/door. 90 Race St., Holyoke.

Remember “Septembers” in Chicopee? Well that space is now been taken over and morphed into a new venue! View Street Tavern is the name and they are breaking the seal with a NYE’s party featuring Springfield’s favorite modern country rockers, Trailer Trash. $10/adv, $15/door, View Street Taven, 92 View St., Chicopee.

Northampton’s rockabilly and roots extraordinaires Flathead Rodeo will have everyone rocking and dancing in the hours before 2018 comes. This is the perfect show if you want to get out before the midnight crazies and enjoy some tunes and good brew in a colorful, intimate spot like Luthier’s Co-op. No cover, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

Can’t or don’t want to make it out New Year’s Eve, but still want to go out and celebrate before-hand? Well there are a handful of things going on in the Valley all weekend long. Here are a few options for some Saturday shows.

Psych pop band Madaila and Northampton’s rockers, LuxDeluxe are pre-gaming at The Stone Church in Brattleboro. $10, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. Brooklyn’s Rubblebucket and Cuddle Magic party at Gateway City Arts. 9 p.m., $20/adv, $25/door, 90 Race St., Holyoke. And another Brooklyn band who refer to themselves as “cave music” Moon Hooch will be gracing the stage of Pearl Street in Northampton, 9 p.m., $20.

Have fun, and drink responsibly.

Jennifer Levesque can be reached at jlevesque@valleyadvocate.com.

