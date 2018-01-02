Frisky InterspeciesBird Sex

Get the Lead Out

The Flint, Michigan, drinking water crisis has likely done permanent damage to thousands of children, but for at least one child, it served as an inspiration. Twelve-year-old Gitanjila Rao of Colorado used her scientific knowledge to invent a fast, accurate, portable, and inexpensive device to detect lead in water. She has followed the Flint water crisis for two years, even though she lives about 1,000 miles away from Flint. She said she wanted to make sure people could protect themselves and their children from lead in the water. The device, which detects lead in seconds using carbon molecules and a mobile app, won her a Young Sceintist Challenge award.

Frisky Interspecies Bird Sex

In a Romeo and Juliet tale of forbidden love (or something like that), two birds from different species decided they liked what they saw in each other. Their tryst took place in — where else? — the Amazon rainforest hundreds of thousands of years ago, according to a team of Canadian scientists. In a report published in December, the scientists state they discovered that a rare bird — green with a golden crown — is actually the hybrid of two other species: both green, but with purple and white crowns respectively. How does white and purple combine to make gold? Science! (It has something to do with the way light reflects off of the feathers).

Unwelcome in Jersey

Not from Leonia, New Jersey? Then you probably shouldn’t drive there. The town is considering a law to prohibit out-of-town drivers within their borders. The law would take effect during 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone without special yellow resident tags hanging from their rearview mirrors could face a fine of $200. The reason for the law is that commuters often cut through the town on their way to the George Washington Bridge that connects New Jersey to New York City to the point where residents can’t even get out of their driveways. How did these commuters find Leonia? Navigation apps such as Waze and Google lead them right through town, according to town officials.

