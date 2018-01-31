Stagestruck: Something Rotten! — a tasty musical dish

I grew up on Shakespeare and musicals, so what was I to make of Something Rotten!, the hit musical that mercilessly lampoons both? Love it for its origins or hate it for its irreverence?

Having missed it on Broadway, where it earned a double handful of Tony nominations in 2015 but lost out to Fun Home, I caught up with the national tour at the Bushnell in Hartford, where it’s running through Sunday.

Verdict? I loved it – especially the irreverence.

The show, about a couple of show-biz brothers struggling to make it in Elizabethan London, was written by a couple of American show-biz brothers who have made it in the worlds of Hollywood and pop music. Karey Kirkpatrick is a successful screenwriter of offbeat comedies and brother Wayne a hitmaker for dozens of country and rock stars. Co-credit for the book goes to John O’Farrell, an Englishman who knows his way around Britcom.

In the mash-up of a story, Nick Bottom (not the only character to sport a Shakespearean name) and his brother Nigel need a hit play to keep their rag-tag theater company afloat. They’re fighting the slipstream of golden boy Will Shakespeare, riding high on a string of crowd-pleasers. Desperate for an idea, Nick consults a threadbare soothsayer named Nostradamus (only a distant relation) who looks into the future and prophesies that the Bard’s greatest play will be called Omelet and has something to do with ham and a Danish.

He also predicts that the next big thing in theater will be … musicals. From there the pell-mell script and catchy score hit their stride, snatching snatches of quotes from classic musicals and Shakespearean classics – including at least one line that combines the two: “I had a dream, Horatio, an impossible dream. There were raindrops on Rosencrantz and whiskers on his kitten.”

Shakespeare himself is a cocky rock god in a silver-lamé jerkin, dripping with smarmy narcissism, who rhymes to his adoring fans “I’m the Will / With the skill / To thrill you / With my quill.” (Cue screams.)

The two leads, reprising the roles they took over on Broadway from the original stars, are a kind of Bert and Ernie – Nick (Rob McClure) short and short-tempered, Nigel (Josh Grisetti) weedy and dreamy. They’re a wonderful mismatch. As the conceited Bard, Adam Pascal is disappointing, his strutting self-regard plenty odious but not very funny.

One of the most charming things about Something Rotten is its self-mockery. It’s a musical that parodies its own genre, not just with the Forbidden Broadway-esque sendups but the characters as well. Nick and Nigel’s love interests are musical-theater clichés – Nick’s wife Bea (Maggie Lakis) the gutsy, brassy dame and Nigel’s virginal Portia (Autumn Hurlbert) the trilling blonde.

The motley dramatis personae include Portia’s father (Scott Cote), a strict Puritan with a gay streak; a Jewish moneylender named, what else? Shylock (Jeff Brooks); the almost-spot-on soothsayer (Blake Hammond); and a chorus line (or is it A Chorus Line?) of attractive dancing, singing players in a multitude of supporting roles.

You don’t have to be a confirmed Bardolator or Broadway baby to catch most of the not-so-sly allusions, but it adds to the fun. Something Rotten is pastiche at its best. And indeed, a key theme in the show is plagiarism. Nick Bottom, desperate for a plot, thinks he’s stealing from Shakespeare, who in turn, more fond of fame than work, hits a writer’s block and turns to theft. Both they and this show’s authors embrace that age-old maxim: If you’re gonna steal, steal from the greats.

Photos by Jeremy Daniel

