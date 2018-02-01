Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Hero Hairdressers, Meditation, Archguitar Music, and a Cape Breton Party

“Hairdressers Are My Heroes” by Artist Sonya Clark // WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

The Cowsills sang, “There ain’t no words for the beauty, the splendor, the wonder of my Hair,” and as part of “Five Takes on African Art / 42 Paintings by Fred Wilson”, hairstylist Kamala Bhagat will recreate a hairstyle copied from an African sculpture on the head of artist Sonya Clark. Clark believes that hairdressers are artists and, in this performance, she is attempting to collapse “the cultural space between hair salon and art museum.” Clark and Bhagat will be in dialogue with one another and with the audience during the 2 hour performance. A reception will follow in the Fine Arts Center Lobby. University Museum of Contemporary Art at the UMASS Fine Arts Center, 151 Presidents Drive, Amherst. 413-545-3672. bhwolfson@acad.umass.edu. 5 – 7 p.m. Free.

— Gina Beavers

River Valley Sangha // MONDAYS

Is the cold gray of winter wearing you down? Dodging the flu stressing you out? Relieve that stress with some light meditation. Thich Nhat Hanh Sangha mindfulness classes are held every Monday. Release your worries and bring yourself back to the here and now. A great antidote to the advent of tax season. The Edwards Church, 297 Main Street, Northampton, 6 – 7:30 p.m. Free.

— Sarah Heinonen

An Evening with Archguitarist Peter Blanchette // THURSDAY, FEB. 1

It’s safe to say that Peter Blanchette is a legend in the Pioneer Valley – he’s the creator of his 11-string archguitar, a composer, arranger, conductor, and founder of the Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra. Blanchette will be performing at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield on for a special dinner show featuring material from his vast international repertoire, including World Music, Renaissance and baroque pieces, and original compositions. So, chow down on a plate of chicken marsala or butternut squash ravioli and enjoy Peter Blanchette’s riveting archguitar music. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show is 7 – 10 p.m. Concert is $15, Concert and Dinner Package is $45.

— Chris Goudreau

Cape Breton party // SATURDAY, FEB. 10

For more than a decade, I went to dances featuring Cape Breton music in New Hampshire. We just happened to have a group of people who went up to Cape Breton regularly to learn their music, and I’m glad they did. Cape Breton has a wealth of both music and dance and there is nothing like a fiddle tune from Cape Breton. Check it out at a free party at Bread Euphoria called Katherine First & Kitchen Party on Feb. 10. 206 Main Street, Haydenville. 413-335-6632. fiddlefirst@gmail.com. 6-8 p.m. Free.

— Dave Eisenstadter

