Video Podcast – A Cannabis Chat with Meg Bantle

There never fails to be a whole lot of news about everyone’s favorite sort-of legal recreational/medicinal substance: cannabis. This week on our new Valley Advocate Podcast, produced in collaboration with Amherst Media, we speak with columnist Meg Bantle about cannabis in the news.

Meg tells us about the novel way the state of Vermont joined the recreational bandwagon, the confusing legal status in Massachusetts, how to use marijuana without smoking it, a new way to tell how high you are, and some cannabis predictions for 2018.

