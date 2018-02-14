Get Out with Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Ch’Chunk!, Butterfly Swing Band, and Musical Thrones

Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire // THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, FEB. 15, 16

Really, the name says it all. A musical comedy send up of Emmy award winning Game of Thrones. There will be dragons, comedy, dragons, music, and, yes…dragons. 7:30 p.m. City Stage, One Columbus Center, 150 Bridge St., Springfield. Tickets are $33- $45.

— Gina Beavers

Ch’Chunk! at Luthier’s Co-op // SATURDAY, FEB. 17

A modern take on classic swing. The band’s first show will be at Luthier’s Co-op in Easthampton. Opening the night will be Tom Dews from 7 – 8 p.m. and Jim Joe and the ’61 Ramblers close out the evening from 9:30 – 11 p.m. 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

— Chris Goudreau

Butterfly Swing Band w/Lindy Hop Instructors // FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Put your dancing shoes on and head to the Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center to enjoy that classic 1930s feel that only swing music has. Learn the classic Lindy Hop and East Coast swing styles that will wow the crowd. 7 p.m. 289 Main St., Greenfield. $10 – $15

— Sarah Heinonen

Related Posts