Pick of the Day 2/16: Robin Hood at New England Youth Theater

Robin Hood

Sherwood Forest never gets old. Since the 15 century, Robin Hood (dressed in Lincoln green) and his lovable merry band have been roving the forest robbing the rich and giving to the poor in swashbuckling heroic style. Throughout film and theater, this character and cast of outlaws remain an all time favorite. You can catch New England Youth Theater perform this classic tonight in Brattleboro. Grab dinner, before or after, at the Whetstone Station Restaurant. The on stage adventure begins at 7 p.m. New England Youth Theater, 100 Flat Street, Brattleboro. Adults $11, Students $7, Seniors $10.

