Pick of the Day 2/17: Nicholas Ryder Quintet at the Bing

Nicholas Ryder Quintet at the Bing Arts Center

It’s a good night to check in at the Bing Arts Center and warm up with some cool jazz. Nicholas Ryder Quintet will dig into some songbook standards and tunes by the legendary likes of “Long Tall Dexter” Gordon, Hank Mobley, and Eddie Harris. Tenor saxophonist Nicholas Ryder fronts the ensemble which also features Shaun Flynn on alto saxophone: Conor Kennedy on piano; Max Ship on bass; and Joshua Leslie on drums. For dining, head to Pho Saigon, on Dickinson, before the Quintet takes the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 general and $10 students. 413-731-9730

Related Posts