Pick of the Day 2/18: Liz Longley at Iron Horse

By - Feb 16, 2018

 Liz Longley

A subtle Sunday is in order.  Go check out Berklee College of Music graduate and award-winning songwriter, Liz Longley.  Longley performs at the Iron Horse Music Hall.  Some think of Shawn Colvin or Paula Cole when they think of Langley, but recognize she has a voice all her own. “Her voice and tone, touched with the slightest of country inflections, pours out like clean, crystalline water. Still, she can roar like a waterfall or flow effortlessly along the bed her backing band lays down.” You can find out for yourself tonight at 7 p.m.  Order an Iron Burger while you’re at it.  Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

 

 

Author: Gina Beavers

