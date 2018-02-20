Pick of the Day 2/20: March of the Penguins at the Academy of Music

March of the Penguins

Just because it’s school vacation doesn’t mean you have to sit at home and play games on your phone all day. Go see the feel good movie March of the Penguins at KidsBestFest at the Academy of Music. It’s a free film festival for kids and families during winter school break. March of the Penguins is narrated by the venerable Morgan Freeman and is an award-winning documentary about the mating rituals of penguins living in Antarctica. At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds in a fascinating mating ritual that is captured in this documentary by intrepid filmmaker Luc Jacquet. Doors at 1 p.m. and it’s free and open to the public. It’s G-rated and runs 85 minutes.General Admission — no reservations. Academy of Music, 274 Main Street, Northampton. 413-584-9032

