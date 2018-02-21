Pick of the Day 2/21: The UMass Minutemen take on Virginia at the Mullins Center

The UMass Minutemen vs. VCU

If you want to watch the Celtics play at the Garden, it’s going to cost you an average of $90 and that’s not including driving, eating and parking. But if you go cheer on your UMass Minutemen, it’ll cost you $16-$24. Grab a little Mediterranean fast food at Pita Pockets beforehand and you’re set for a night of action. The Minutemen take on the Virginia Commonwealth Rams on Wednesday night at the Mullins Center. College basketball season is winding down, so go get your cheer on and support the home team. College ball is, after all, where it all begins for some of the greatest. Tip off is at 7 p.m. UMass Mullins Center, 200 Commonwealth Avenue, Amherst. mullinscenter.com.

