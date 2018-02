Social media expert, New York Times best-selling author, and pop-critic, Luvvie Ajayi takes the stage at Mount Holyoke College as it continues its celebration of Black History Month. If you’re in the mood for great intelligence, wit, and charm, this is the place to be. Mount Holyoke College, Gamble Auditorium, South Hadley. 7:30 p.m.

