Pick of the Day 2/23: Flathead Rodeo Celebrates Johnny Cash’s Birthday

It’s Friday and who wouldn’t want to celebrate the legendary man in black: Johnny Cash. Flathead Rodeo plays an original blend of rockabilly and the music that influenced it. Flathead Radio is: Mistress Miriam on vocals, Theo Aronson on upright bass, John Kokoszyna on drums, and Dangerous Pete on guitar and lap steel. We’ll let the band describe the night’s festivities: “Come join Flathead Rodeo as we raise a glass (or many) to The Man in Black! As a tribute, we’ll be rocking plenty of Cash’s songs just for this event, Flathead Rodeo style, featuring the sensational Billy Klock on drums. Be there … for the bash in the name of Cash! Why don’t you bring yer dancin’ shoes while yer at it!” The Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Road, Amherst. 413- 835-0050. theharpamherst.com

