Hampshire College invites you to enjoy a few hours of action packed films from the Telluride Mountain Film Festival. Mountainfilm travels year round and worldwide with a selection of its best short films. This year, 13 films are screening at Franklin Patterson Hall at Hampshire College. Franklin Patterson Hall is located at 893 West Street, Amherst. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $13-$15.

