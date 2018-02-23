Pick of the Day 2/25: Outside Mullingar at the Majestic Theater

As the mighty Shakespeare (or the Martian) might say, “here’s the rub”: Anthony and Rosemary are two clueless, lovelorn neighbors. Anthony’s father Tony and Rosemary’s mother Aoife are locked in a bitter land feud. Rosemary has been romantically interested in Anthony for all of her life, but he is shy and unaware of her feelings. Anthony doesn’t like the daily grind of farming, and his father is threatening to leave the farm to an American nephew. For Anthony and Rosemary to find happiness, they will have to overcome the land feud, familial rivalries, and their own romantic fears. From John Patrick Shanley, the author of Doubt and Moonstruck, this story is set in the midlands of Ireland. A stage play full of dark humor and poetic prose. The gist? It’s never too late to take a chance on love. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday, now through April 1. Show starts at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. The Majestic Theater, 131 Elm Street, West Springfield. 413-747-7797. majestictheater.com.

Related Posts