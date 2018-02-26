Pick of the Day 2/26: The Jeff Holmes Big Band at the 121 Club

The big band sound never gets old, so if you’re free at 7:30 tonight, check out the stylings of the Jeff Holmes Big Band featuring composer/lyricist Dawning Holmes on vocals. They’re swinging at the 121 Club and it’s free. Holmes has performed with legendary stars like Dizzy Gillespie, Sammy Davis Jr., Henry Mancini, Mel Torme, and Johnny Mathis. He is Director of Jazz & African-American Music Studies at UMass and Artistic Director of highly regarded UMass Jazz In July program. This gentleman is the real deal. So “take the A train” down to see Holmes and his 17 piece big band at the 121 Club. 116 Pleasant St. Easthampton at Eastworks . 7:30 p.m. 413-527-1000.

