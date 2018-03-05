Pick of the Day 3/5: Lady Bird at Amherst Cinema

Lady Bird Takes Flight at Amherst Cinema

First time director and actress, Greta Gerwig delivers a brilliant film about the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of a mother and her teenaged daughter in Sacramento in the early aughts.

Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) finds herself at loggerheads with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf), who becomes the family’s breadwinner when Lady Bird’s father loses his job. Lady Bird is winner of two Golden Globes. Nominated for five Academy Awards, it came up empty handed, but don’t let a bunch of Hollywood suits tell you it’s not worth seeing. It’s a winner. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org

