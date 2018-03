Pick of the Day 3/8: Sunshine Brothers Inc. at the Iron Horse

What do you get when you take feel-good surfer boy vocal harmonies, Dick Dale-inspired guitar, some goodness and light, add a pinch of The Cure, fold in a lot of synth, and some bubble gum? You get the Sunshine Brothers Inc., an Amherst-grown trio of adorable young men who will also be featured on Advocate Sessions on Friday, March 16. They’ve got a good sound and they’ve recently released their first EP called The Sunshine Tape.¬†They’re shining their light on the Iron Horse tonight at 10 p.m. Coupled with Hadley’s Snowhaus, it’s sure to be a night of bouncing post adolescent joy; more importantly, it’s gonna to let the sun shine in. Sunshine Brothers Inc. along with Snowhaus at the Iron Horse, 20 Center St, Northampton. Tickets are $10 advance/13 at the door. 413-586-8686.

The Sunshine Tape by Sunshine Brothers Inc.

Related Posts