Pick of the Day 3/11: Homeward Vets Music Fest at World War II Club

It’s the last day of the Homeward Vets Music Fest; it’s been a full weekend of local live music at the World War II Club in Northampton. Proceeds from this festival go to support previously homeless veterans transitioning into housing. Bands will wrap up their back to back sets from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight. I can’t really tell you who’s on stage today; there’s a dearth of information from the organization regarding this event. But it looks like the Buddy McEarns Band (of Advocate Sessions fame) will wrap up the festivities with a performance today! But check it anyway and be pleasantly surprised. Tickets for the day are $20. The World War II Club, 50 Conz St., Northampton.

