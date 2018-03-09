Pick of the Day 3/9: Ray Mason at The Fort Hill Brewery

Pioneer Valley sonic road warrior and Advocate Sessions alum Ray Mason takes the stage early this evening at the Fort Hill Brewery in Easthampton. The man who is frequently referred to as, “the Godfather of the local music scene,” will have a plethora of songs to choose from, after all, he’s released no fewer than 14 CDs since 1994. He’s been touring since 1982. Join Ray and his 1965 Silvertone guitar as they provide all that Ray Mason can — a lot of history and solid song writing craftsmanship. Check out Ray on Valley Advocate Sessions. The Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. 5 – 7 p.m.

