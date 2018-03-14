Get Out with Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Ingmar Bergman, Pinedrop, and High Mud Comedy Fest

Smiles of a Summer Night // SUNDAY, March 18

It took Ingmar Bergman fifteen films to attract an international following, and it was his 1955 erotic comedy Smiles of a Summer Night (Sommarnattens leende) that did it. The black and white film follows 8 Swedes (four women and four men) through mating rituals and flirtatious propositions during a weekend in the country. Lots of fun and a witty script make this a good romp for an almost spring afternoon. Swedish with English subtitles. 2 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. Amherstcinema.com

— Gina Beavers

Pinedrop at Hawks & Reed // THURSDAY, March 15

Folk and jammy bluegrass quartet Pinedrop will be playing at Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center and sharing the bill with other local acts such as alternative blues and indie jazz group Lexi Weege and the Wondertwins as well as indie folk duo House Sparrow. 8 p.m. $5 in advance, $10 day of the show. Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

— Chris Goudreau

High Mud Comedy Fest with Mike Birbiglia // FRIDAY & SATURDAY, March 16-17

It’s mud season (theoretically) and MASS MoCA is celebrating by hosting Mike Birbiglia (of This American Life fame) for two nights of comedy in North Adams. Birbiglia is joined by a dozen other comedians, including Saturday Night Live! alum Sasheer Zamata. There’s also an opportunity to take a satire writing class with folks from Reductress Saturday afternoon! Tickets start at $5 for general admission Friday night and $50 for a Saturday day pass ($20 for students). MASS MoCA, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. massmoca.org/event/highmud

— Meg Bantle

Related Posts