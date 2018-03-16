CALENDAR: What’s Happening Saturday, 3/17

MUSIC

Big Bad Bollocks: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St, Northampton.

Brattleboro Pub Sing: 3rd Saturdays 3-5 p.m. at McNeill’s. Pub songs, work songs, sea shanties, etc. Led by Tony Barrand & Amanda Witman. McNeill’s Brewery, 90 Elliot St., Brattleboro. brattleboropubsing@gmail.com.

Colleen Perry: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Free. Live Irish music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

I’m With Her – See You Around Tour: 8 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Lohengrin: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. $12 Senior/$14 General. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. Questions@towertheaters.com.

New England’s Premier Beatles Tribute Band Ticket To Ride: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. $20 Show. $30 Dinner & Show. Club One Bar & Grill, 60 North Westfield St., Feeding Hills. 413-363-9018. jrsglobalentertainment@gmail.com.

Paddy’s Rambles: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

St. Patrick’s Dance with The Ashboys: 8 p.m. $3. Come hear The Ashboys, the dynamic duo of Gary Girouard and Bruce Wahler. Their song list includes everything from country rock, New Wave, Ska, British pop, the blues. Wheelerville Community Club, 698 East Main St., Orange. 978-544-3960. wheelervillecc@gmail.com.

St. Patrick’s Day with Boston Blackthorne: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Boston Blackthorne, one of New England’s premiere Celtic bands. Playing traditional and original Irish jigs. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton.

St Patricks Day With YankCelt Band: 4 p.m. – 11 a.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. $20. Theodore’s, 201 Worthington St., Springfield. 413-736-6000.

Tone.Wolf: 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live Irish music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

World Music Collider! Betsayda Machado + Kotoko Brass: 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Williamsburg Grange, 12 Main St., Williamsburg.

I’m With Her Live in Northampton, MA at Academy of Music Theatre: 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/DANCE/FILM

Happier Family Comedy Show: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. $10/Adults, $5/Kids, Free/4 yrs and under. Family-friendly improv comedy show for 5-12 year olds and their adults, 3 p.m. at Eric Carle Museum. 125 West Bay Rd., Amherst. info@happiervalley.com.

High Mud Comedy Fest with Mike Birbiglia: 8 p.m. $20 – $75. Mike Birbiglia headlines MASS MoCA’s High Mud Comedy Festival, the museum’s annual mud season yuk-fest. MASS MoCA, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111.

Of Sound Mind and Dead Body: 7 p.m. Chez Josef, 176 Shoemaker Ln., Agawam. 888-643-2583. murdermysteryskyler@gmail.com.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. No Theater presents The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553, lisathompson@apearts.org.

Into the Woods: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. Northampton High school, 380 Elm St., Northampton.

Little Shop of Horrors: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Musical comedy. $10 Adults/$5 Seniors and Students. Mohawk Trail Regional School, 26 Ashfield Rd. Rte. 112, Buckland. 413-625-9811. mlarocque@mohawkschools.org.

MoCo Arts School of Dance presents The Young Choreographers’ Showcase: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $10. A unique showcase featuring original pieces both choreographed and performed by MoCo Arts students. MoCo Arts Black Box Theatre, 76 Railroad St., Keene. 603-357-2100. info@moco.org.

Silverthorne Theater 2018 Season Auditions: 1 p.m. OpenAuditions for Silverthorne Theater’s 2018 Season. By appointment only – call 413-768-7514 or silverthornetheater@gmail.com. Equity & non-Equity; all roles paid. All types & ethnicities welcome. Go to http://www.silverthornetheater.otg/auditions/ for details of shows and roles available. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. 413- 768-7514. silverthornetheater@gmail.com.

The Wizard of Oz: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10 for adults; $7 for students and seniors. Frontier Regional School is proud to announce their second annual musical, The Wizard of Oz. Contact info: david.peck@frsu38.org and 413-834-8730. Frontier Regional High School, 113 N. Masin St., South Deerfield.

PVJFF: Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Springfield College, Springfield.

PVJFF: Shelter: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Longmeadow High School, 95 Grassy Gutter Rd., Longmeadow. Wheelerville Community Club, 698 East Main St., Orange. 978-544-3960. wheelervillecc@gmail.com.

