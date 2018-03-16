CALENDAR: What’s Happening Sunday, 3/18

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

The East Pointers // FORCE OF NATURE: 7 p.m. $10 – $20. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Eli Catlin Live at New City Brewery: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free. Melding Blues, Folk, Country, and American Primitive styles, Eli Catlin plays and sings with an intensity like non other. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. khalif@laudable.productions.

Vocal Voyagers: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. $10-$15 at door. A participatory vocal journey, playing with structures, using basic improvisation – short phrases, tones, rhythms – to build a layered group sound. Florence Community Center, Creative Resonance Studio, 140 Pine St., Studio #1, Florence. 831-454-6342. musicglenn@yahoo.com.

Mama Mia! Sing-Along: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. $8. Fees Included/General Admission. A special screening of the smash hit movie musical Mama Mia! with onscreen lyrics. Come dressed as your favorite character and sing-along! Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. academyofmusictheatre.com. boxoffice@aomtheatre.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

PVJFF: Monsieur Mayonnaise: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, 21 Edwards St., Springfield.

Scaffolding, part of the Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Smiles of a Summer Night: 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Regular admission. Part of the Ingmar Bergman Centennial Retrospective. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

Teen Film Screening at Lilly: Superhero Sundays: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free movie showing for teens and families. Part of a series of superhero movies shown every Sunday afternoon in March. Titles will be PG-13. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton. 413- 587-1500. shertel-fernandez@cwmars.org.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553, lisathompson@apearts.org.

Into the Woods: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $20. Northampton High school, 380 Elm St., Northampton.

Little Shop of Horrors: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Musical comedy. $10 Adults/$5 Seniors and Students. Mohawk Trail Regional School, 26 Ashfield Rd., Rte. 112, Buckland. 413-625-9811. mlarocque@mohawkschools.org.

The Wizard of Oz: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. $10 for adults; $7 for students and seniors. Frontier Regional School is proud to announce their second annual musical, The Wizard of Oz. Contact info: david.peck@frsu38.org and 413- 834-8730. Frontier Regional High School, 113 N. Masin St., South Deerfield.

