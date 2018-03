Channel your inner Streep — or Brosnan — and dance your way to a special screening of the smash hit movie musical Mamma Mia! Don’t worry if you don’t know the words, there will be onscreen lyrics. Come dressed as your favorite character and sing-along! Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. academyofmusictheatre.com. boxoffice@aomtheatre.com.

