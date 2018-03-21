CALENDAR: What’s Happening Wednesday 3/21

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free and open to all. Award winning guitarist F. Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Irish Slow Session: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free; suggested $5 donation. DeCice Hall at The Marian Center, 1365 Northampton St., Holyoke. lvirishslowsession@aol.com.

Music in the Noon Hour: 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. Free. The Smith College Chamber Singers present repertoire from their recent tour in Chile. Jonathan Hirsh and Amanda Huntleigh, conductors. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Listening room for a dinner crowd, great food, drink, and sound.. The Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Too Human: 7 p.m. Free. Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee. 413-594-1800×3. cpl@chicopeepubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday Series: Kimaya Diggs: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Wednesday Tunes Series features music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Free. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Open Mic: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St, Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. 25th Anniversary Season. UMass Amherst Flavin Family Auditorium (SOM 137), 121 President’s Dr., Amherst. 413-545-2341. shimpach@umass.edu.

Smiles of a Summer Night: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Part of the Ingmar Bergman Centennial Retrospective. Regular admission. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. amherstcinema.org.

Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross: $8-$15. This documentary tells the compelling true story of Steve Ross and the American soldier who rekindled his spirit to live. Ross embarked on an emotional lifetime search hoping to find and thank this soldier. Part of the PVJFF. Flynn Campus Union at Springfield College, Springfield.

Related Posts