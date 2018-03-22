Pick of the Day 3/23: Jeremy Turgeon Quintet at Rootstock

Jeremy Turgeon is a young guy, but man does he have chops and the Jeremy Turgeon Quintet, or “JTQ,” brings a fresh, new sound to modern jazz. As part of Rootstock tonight, they’ll be making magic, fusing the timeless combination of Jazz, R & B and Neo-Soul. They’ve been around since November of 2014 and just recently dropped their sophomore CD called What Matters Most. Check them out on Valley Advocate Sessions. They’re sharing the evening with Cait Simpson and Frank Payeur for a night of Jazz and Soul. Tickets are $10 – $12. Doors open at 7 p.m. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. Gatewaycityarts.com.

