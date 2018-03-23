Calendar: Saturday and Sunday 3/24- 3/25

Saturday 3/24

MUSIC

Art and Music: Novi Cantori at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. The professional chamber choir Novi Cantori performs a variety of music highlighting art works. Museum Admission. D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts, 21 Edwards St., Springfield. 413-263-6800, x386. lmurray@springfieldmuseums.org.

Aztec Two-Step: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Billy Egan: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Darlingside: 7:30 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

The Musical Box: 50 Years of Genesis with Selling England By The Pound with a special Lamb Lies Down Set encore: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton.

The O-Tones: 8 p.m. $15 – $20. $15 advanced / $20 door. The O-Tones strike a chord with all ages; from the nostalgia of the big band era to the R&B numbers we all love to dance to. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Across the Decades: Tchaikovsky to Yoshimatsu: Symphony Hall, Springfield.

Tom Petty A Night Of Remembrance with Good To Be King – A Tribute To Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. $45. Teresa’s Restaurant & Alfonso Banquet Room, 315 Palmer Rd., Ware.

Zydeco Revelators in Concert: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Free. Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Zydeco Revelators band. This band will entertain with accordion, washboard, guitar, drums, and other exciting sounds. Sixteen Acres Branch Library, 1187 Parker St., Springfield. 413-263-6858. rwilson@springfieldlibrary.org.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

PVJFF: Big Sonia: 8 p.m. – 11p.m. Smith College, 10 Elm St., Northampton.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553. lisathompson@apearts.org.

Nevertheless: Mount Holyoke College Senior Capstone Dance Concert: 8 p.m. $3 for Students and Seniors/ $5 General Admission. This event showcases the Mount Holyoke Senior dance majors: Emily Clark, Alice Fan, Maggie Golder, Morgan Brachfeld, Louisa Rader, and Helena Valvur. Studio Theater, Mount Holyoke College, 50 College St., South Hadley. 516-305-7487. mhc.senior.concert.ad@gmail.com.

SUNDAY 3/25

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com

Eli Catlin Live at New City Brewery: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free. Melding Blues, Folk, Country, and American Primitive styles, Eli Catlin plays and sings with an intensity like non other.New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. khalif@laudable.productions.

The Stephen Kellogg Trio: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Chasing Coral: 2 p.m. Free. The Hilltown Eco-Action group will present the film, Chasing Coral, taking viewers on an ocean adventure to discover why reefs are vanishing. Chesterfield Community Center, 100 Main St., Chesterfield. 413-238-0353. rose.charley@gmail.com.

Ingmar Bergman: The Seventh Seal: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

PVJFF: Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mount Holyoke College, 50 College St., South Hadley.

PVJFF: Fanny’s Journey: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Springfield Jewish Community Center, 1160 Dickinson St., Springfield.

PVJFF: Menashe: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St., Amherst.

Teen Film Screening at Lilly: Superhero Sundays: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free movie showing for teens and their families. Part of a series of superhero movies shown every Sunday afternoon in March. Titles will be PG-13. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton. 413-587-1500.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553. lisathompson@apearts.org.

Skating Club of Amherst Presents: Gold: 2 p.m. $10. Mullins Center, University of Massachusettes, Amherst. 413-253-6388. info@scamherst.org.

Related Posts