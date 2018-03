If you like folk and bluegrass and haunting vocals you shouldn’t miss Darlingside’s tour stop at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton. I’m a little biased because the four members of Darlingside met while they were attending my alma mater, Williams College but their music really speaks for itself. Their Northampton stop is part of their US tour for their brand new album Extralife, which was released in February. 7:30 p.m. $20-25. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

