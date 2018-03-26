Valley Advocate Podcast: Advocate Theater Critic Chris Rohmann directs Tar2f!

For nearly as long as the Advocate has been around, Chris Rohmann has been writing theater reviews for it. But about a decade ago he got the chance to be on the other side of a production as a director and got hooked.

Next month, Rohmann will be directing Tar2f!, a musical version of the 17th century play Tartuffe, which he says is quite current with its lampooning of swindlers gaining positions of authority. In the latest episode of the Advocate’s podcast collaboration with Amherst Media, hear Rohmann’s take on being a critic, director, and hear about his favorite and least favorite plays he’s seen.

