Calendar: Wednesday 3/28

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Award winning guitarist F. Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Celtic Celebration: Music and More!: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Back by popular demand, Jeff entertains with Celtic stories and music on the autoharp, bouzouki, and bodhran. Free. Indian Orchard Branch Library, 44 Oak Street, Indian Orchard, Springfield. 413-263-6846. pdialessi@springfieldlibrary.org.

Creacion Latin Big Band (Always Free): 7 p.m. FREE every 1st and 3rd Wednesday. 20-piece big band w/ Frances Rahaim plays salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, son, bolero. Open dance floor! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Javanese Gamelan Special Presentation and Workshop: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Javanese Gamelan Special Presentation and Workshop. Free. Earle Recital Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Open mike at the harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Listening room for a dinner crowd. Great food, drink, and sound. The Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Wednesday Tunes Series: The Blackbird Effect: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. gateway city arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Free. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Open Mic: 7-10: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Ingmar Bergman: The Seventh Seal: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. 25th Anniversary Season. UMass Amherst Flavin Family Auditorium (SOM 137), 121 President’s Dr., Amherst. 413-545-2341. shimpach@umass.edu.

Google Gogol: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St., Northampton. 413-586-5553. lisathompson@apearts.org.

Related Posts