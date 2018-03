Here’s how The Blackbird Effect describes themselves: ” The Blackbird Effect= Pan Morigan & John Cabán, performing bent blues, green jazz & other Americanismos with roots to the sky!” “Americanismos,” that’s some fancy talk for a banjo and guitar duet. Strange but alluring. You can check them out tonight at 7 p.m at Gateway City Arts, 92-114 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

