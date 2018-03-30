Calendar: Saturday and Sunday 3/31- 4/1

SATURDAY 3/31

MUSIC

Sylvan Esso: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $28. MASS MoCA. 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. All levels and experiences. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

An Evening with Cry Cry Cry: 8 p.m. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton.

An Evening with The Adam Ezra Group: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Demetri Martin: Let’s Get Awkward Tour: 8 p.m. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Mark Nomad Band: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Free. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. marknomad@charter.net.

Pride Falls: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Session Americana: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $10. The Basement Music Series at the Masonic Hall, 504 Main St., Bennington.

SHE SAID: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10 – $15. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. nalerossi@gmail.com.

Valley Classical Concerts presents Quartetto di Cremona: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Adults $33.00, special family and student pricing available. Two years after their superb VCC debut, our friends from the “City of Violins” return with an Italian buffet: Boccherini, Verdi, Puccini, and Respighi. . Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College, 144 Green St., Northampton. 413-586-0458. info@valleyclassicalconcerts.org.

The Wanda Houston Quartet and Juke Joint Jazz: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $17 advanced, $20 door. Gateway city arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

1675: A Musical: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $10. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Massachusetts Ave., Amherst.

NYC Comedy Night: 8 p.m. $14. Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, 36 Main St., Northampton.

Pablo Francisco Headlines the Hu Ke Lau: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $25. March 31st Pablo Francisco rocks the house. He is one of the most popular touring comedians. 705 Memorial Dr., Chicopee. 413-593-5222. asstpersonalpublicity@cox.net.

Google Gogol: 8 p.m. No Theater presents play inspired by Nikolai Gogol’s The Government Inspector. A.P.E., 126 Main St,, Northampton. 413-586-5553. lisathompson@apearts.org.

SUNDAY 4/1

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Pitchon Family Concert: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free. The Pitchon family will perform works by Mozart, Villa-Lobos, and the great Cello Quintet by Franz Schubert.Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St,, Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

