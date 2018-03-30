Pick of the Day 3/31: Pablo Fransisco at the Huke Lau

You know the Huke Lau is closing on April 6, right? Well, you do now, so you might as well get your fill tonight before it’s too late. Comedian Pablo Fransisco is headlining tonight. Fransisco has two Comedy Central one-hour comedy specials to his credit: “They Put It Out There” and “Ouch!” continue to stay on the networks most requested list. Fransisco’s stand-up will be featured on MTV’s new show “Acting Out” later this year. To top it off, he’s a YouTube sensation; he’s got about 100+ million views. Check him out and get a big dose of laughter before the Huke Lau ascends to Polynesian dining heaven.

