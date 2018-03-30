Pick of the Day 4/1: Forest Park Zoo in Springfield

After a long and treacherous winter, The Forest Park Zoo is back! They’ll be open Easter Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Who doesn’t want to see furry and feathery adorableness? Sheep, monkeys, pythons, fennec foxes, spotted leopards, kangaroos and more. On day when businesses are closed and the little people in your life need to get out the house, this is the perfect spot. Forest Park Zoo. Adults: $5, Seniors (Age 62+): $3.50, Children (Ages 1 to 12): $3.25. 293 Sumner Ave., in Springfield 413-733-2251.

