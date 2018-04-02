Calendar: Things to do on 4/2

MONDAY 4/2

MUSIC

Back Stage Bar at Luthier’s Co-op: 6 p.m to 11 p.m. 108 Cottage St., Easthampton

Hartford Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m. Free. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Death of Stalin: 1:55 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:40 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St., Hartford.

ART EXHIBITS

GREENFIELD

Our Own Visions: Donations welcome. Creative works by teachers of Franklin County teens. Artspace Community Arts Center, 15 Mill St., Greenfield. 413-772-6811. info@artspacegreenfield.com

NORTHAMPTON

Audubon Suite Prints by Jane Goldman: Jane E. Goldman’s series of luminous prints reveals the artist’s muse in a graphically novel way. Free. Alumnae House Gallery, 33 Elm St., Northampton. 413-585-2020. mhobbes@smith.edu.

Two Photographers, Two Visions: Nature, landscape and people: Bob Solosko creates impressionistic visions with digital technique. Larry Rankin depicts Tanzania in sepia-toned prints. Hosmer Gallery at Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1013. fkaufmann@forbeslibrary.org.

Ghosted/Erased by Bibiana Medkova: A site-specific multimedia project drawing heavily from the Smith College oral tradition of telling ghost stories* Free. Nolen Art Lounge, Campus Center 105, 100 Elm St., Northampton. 413-585-2190. mhobbes@smith.edu.

Shimmer: Paintings by Susannah Auferoth: Large-scale paintings use an underlying grid of motion imagery based on video the artist has filmed at skate parks in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Oresman Gallery, Hillyer, 20 Elm St., Northampton. 413-585-2190. mhobbes@smith.edu.

Exhibition: Modern Images of the Body from East Asia: The exhibition looks at multifaceted representations of the body in East Asia from the 19th century to the present. Smith College Museum of Art, Elm St. at Bedford Ter., Northampton. artmuseum@smith.edu.

SHELBURNE

Artspace Pastel Studio: Recent Work, thru April 29. Salmon Falls Gallery, 1 Ashfield St #9, Shelburne Falls. 413-625-9833. salmonfalls@megaplanet.com.

Our Vanishing Wild: Watercolor Portraits of Threatened Species: Watercolor paintings by Maureen Moore, thru April 29. Salmon Falls Gallery, 1 Ashfield St. #9, Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-9833. salmonfalls@megaplanet.com.

SPRINGFIELD

Art Central: The Paintings of Noreen Acconcio: Retired from the Springfield Public Schools, Ms. Acconcio utilizes watercolor to create still lifes and seascapes rich with color and imagination. Free. Central Library, 220 State St., Springfield. 413-263-6828. mjaquith@springfieldlibrary.org.

STOCKBRIDGE

Anastasia Traina’s Fairytale Botanical World: Enchanting depictions of botanical subjects and fairies. A children’s art table will be stocked with paper and crayons to inspire drawings of fairies. Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Rd., Stockbridge. 413-298-3926. info@berkshirebotanical.org.

Changing Times: Norman Rockwell’s Art for Look Magazine: Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 MA-183, Stockbridge. 413-931-2221. register@nrm.org.

Gloria Stoll Karn: Pulp Romance: Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 MA-183, Stockbridge. 413-931-2221. register@nrm.org.

Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi: Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 MA-183, Stockbridge.

TURNERS FALLS

Slice of Humanity: presents five artists working with the human figure: Robert Bent, Suzanne Conway, Lauren Paradise, Jeff Wrench, and Nina Rossi. Free. Nina’s Nook, 125A Avenue A, Turners Falls. 413-834-8800. nalerossi@gmail.com.

Related Posts