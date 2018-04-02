Pick of the Day 4/2: The Death of Stalin

Has it snowed enough for ya? Well, dip inside Amherst Cinema today or tonight and check out IFC’s new release, The Death of Stalin. Political intrigue and farce are usually recipes for fun and hilarity — The Death of Stalin is no exception. It’s set in Moscow in 1953 and Joseph Stalin, tyrant extraordinaire, drops dead. Amherst Cinema’s website describes the plot: “[Stalin’s] parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader, but as they bumble, brawl, and backstab their way to the top, just who is running the government?” Bureaucratic dysfunction at its height — we don’t know anything about that, do we? The Death of Stalin stars Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Jeffrey Tambor, and host of other talented ladies and gents. I mean, really, Michael Palin … you know it’s got to be a winner — a Empire Award for Best Comedy winner to be exact. It has a 96 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Showings at 1:55 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:10 p.m., and 9:40 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

