Valley Advocate Podcast: Solomon Goldstein-Rose on why he dumped the Democratic party

First elected as a Democrat in 2016, 24-year-old Solomon Goldstein-Rose of Amherst replaced longtime Amherst Rep. Ellen Story in a crowded primary after Story retired.
Now some Democrats are criticizing his decision to leave the party and run as an unenrolled candidate in the 2018 elections. Goldstein-Rose talks about his aversion to the two-party system and some things he hopes to accomplish working outside of it should he be elected to another term in the Valley Advocate podcast collaborative with Amherst Media.