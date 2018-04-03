Calendar: Tuesday 4/3

TUESDAY 4/3

MUSIC

Gary Mullen and The Works: 7:30 p.m. Springfield Symphony Hall, 34 Court St., Springfield.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. Richmond, VA based clarinetist Darryl Harper will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

One Night of Queen: 7:30 p.m. Springfield Symphony Hall, 34 Court St., Springfield.

Wild Child – Expectations Tour: 8 p.m. $15 – $18. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke, 01040, Holyoke.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

UMass Guest Artist Concert: The Fourth Wall: 7:30 p.m. The Department of Music and Dance presents The Fourth Wall, a hy brid arts ensemble in which musicians are also dancers and actors. Free. Bezanson Recital Hall, FAC, 151 Presidents Drive, Amherst. 413-577-2154. mlonghi@umass.edu.

Holyoke Community College French Film Festival: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Panique (1947). This treasure of French film noir was the first adaption of Mr. Hire by Simenon. English Subtitles Free. Leslie Philips Theater, HCC, 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke. sabinecharton@hotmail.com.

Sacred Dances and Legends of Hawai’i: 7:30 p.m. $10 – $25. $25, $15; Five College Students and Youth 17 and Under: $10. Celebrating 30 years of performing, the Halau Hula Ka No’eau Ensemble captivates audiences with their exquisite, culturally authentic Hawaiian dance. Bowker Auditorium, 100 Holdsworth Way, Amherst. 1-800-999-UMAS. facweb@acad.umass.edu.

